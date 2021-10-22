Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $519.41. 19,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,814. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $514.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $491.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.37. The company has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

