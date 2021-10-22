CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will report sales of $25.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $104.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.81 million to $104.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $137.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $4,363,825.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CS Disco stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

CS Disco stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,763. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.16. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.