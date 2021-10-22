KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives $50.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

KALV stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 10,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,752. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $21,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 446,108 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 180.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 509.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

