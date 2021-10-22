Polkamon (PMON) Price Reaches $3.74 on Top Exchanges

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Polkamon has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkamon has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Polkamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00108005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,808.89 or 0.99574156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.87 or 0.06495719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022178 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

