Taurus Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 340,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 20,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

ABBV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,537. The firm has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

