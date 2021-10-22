Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $906.07. The company had a trading volume of 616,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,098,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.41. The stock has a market cap of $897.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

