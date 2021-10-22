City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

CHCO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. 754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,590. City has a fifty-two week low of $55.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in City stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of City worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

