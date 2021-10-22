Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $65.95. 199,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,040. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.