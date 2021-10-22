U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.
USX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,647. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $402.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97.
USX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.
