U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

USX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,647. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $402.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97.

USX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

