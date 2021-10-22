Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

INTC traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

