Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.34. The company had a trading volume of 61,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,362. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.52.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

