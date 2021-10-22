Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 7,413 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

