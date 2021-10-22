Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $464,088.35 and approximately $98,095.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

