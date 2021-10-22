Humaniq 24-Hour Volume Tops $68,214.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $68,214.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00210649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00104221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

