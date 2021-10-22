Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

