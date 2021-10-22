Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $44.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $5,033,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $1,625,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $817,924,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

CPNG traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.81. 366,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,310. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.