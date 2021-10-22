First Growth Investment Manager LP Purchases 11,000 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 2.2% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,637,000 after purchasing an additional 45,072 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $691.53. 10,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,585. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $687.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $632.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.58.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

