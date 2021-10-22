Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

PDRDY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. 39,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,509. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

