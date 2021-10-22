Brokerages Set Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target at $360.00

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $365.60.

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ABMD stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,348. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.04 and its 200-day moving average is $324.11.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 5.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Abiomed by 40.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

