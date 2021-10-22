Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $7.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. 4,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $806.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

