Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $1.99. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19,600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $7.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.88. 112,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 39.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 22.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

