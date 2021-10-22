Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,769 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 62,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.90. 314,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.52. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

