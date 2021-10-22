BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.
BJRI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,568. The company has a market cap of $840.99 million, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42.
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
