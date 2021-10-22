BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

BJRI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,568. The company has a market cap of $840.99 million, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.77% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

