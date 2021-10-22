Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $33.13 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $33,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 27,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,579 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 126.4% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 205,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.26. The company had a trading volume of 118,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,297. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $309.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

