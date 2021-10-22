Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 6,778 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

