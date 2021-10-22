Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $256.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 283.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

