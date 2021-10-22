Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,519. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $429.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

