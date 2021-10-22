Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $163.87. The company had a trading volume of 82,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

