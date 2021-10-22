Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

PPBI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

