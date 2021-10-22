State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,801,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 614,925 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,974,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.76. 119,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $227.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

