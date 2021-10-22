CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.13.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $894.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $749.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.