Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $354.77

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $354.77 and last traded at $353.95, with a volume of 3714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $346.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.85. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

In related news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

