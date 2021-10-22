CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after purchasing an additional 246,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,965,000 after acquiring an additional 433,721 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 359,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

