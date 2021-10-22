Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $245,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.06.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

