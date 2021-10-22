Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.71. 1,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 60,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATLC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.34 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,628 shares of company stock worth $2,333,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3,796.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

