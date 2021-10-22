Maro Hits Market Capitalization of $59.87 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Maro has a market cap of $59.87 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maro has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00210342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00104297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010947 BTC.

About Maro

Maro is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 952,813,204 coins and its circulating supply is 495,788,048 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

