Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. 8,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 605.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Meridian Bancorp worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

