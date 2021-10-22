Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post $155.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.30 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $147.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $606.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.65 million to $607.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $659.53 million, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $668.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 130.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $25,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,935 shares of company stock worth $28,849,146. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $228,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

