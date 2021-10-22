Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Yelp reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

NYSE:YELP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. 11,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,392. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 165.65 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Yelp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Yelp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Yelp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

