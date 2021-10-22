Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.65. 9,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average of $162.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

