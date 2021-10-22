Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.55. 139,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.