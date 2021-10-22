12,461 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,000. ServiceNow accounts for 0.6% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,584,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 94.7% during the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,125,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $690.45. 11,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,585. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $687.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $632.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.58.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

