The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

NYSE HD traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $363.49. 62,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $364.85. The company has a market cap of $383.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.47.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.