State Street Corp Has $14.05 Billion Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,113,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,041 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. State Street Corp owned about 4.25% of The Procter & Gamble worth $14,047,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

PG stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.58. 157,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $341.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

