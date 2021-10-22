Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LDSVF stock remained flat at $$11,825.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11,460.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10,357.84. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1 year low of $7,865.95 and a 1 year high of $12,052.38.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

