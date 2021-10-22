Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of HESAY stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $154.86. 21,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,882. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $92.70 and a 12 month high of $159.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average of $141.57.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

