Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of HESAY stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $154.86. 21,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,882. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $92.70 and a 12 month high of $159.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average of $141.57.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

