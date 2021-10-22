Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,903. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

