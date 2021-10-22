Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. Inovalon posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INOV. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.76. 30,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 77.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Inovalon by 241.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 241.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 520,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 276.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,805,000 after buying an additional 491,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

