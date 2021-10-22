Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.15). IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,982. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in IMAX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

