Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.35. 57,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $163.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.52.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CROX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

